KARACHI - Political, religious parties along with civil society organisations Wednesday held “Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Convention” to condemn the United State President Donald Trump’s statement against Pakistan.

The political activists and leaders of various political and religious parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) and others attended the convention which was held outside Karachi.

The political parties’ activists were carrying national flag and chanted slogans against USA President Donald Trump.

Addressing the participants, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that people of Karachi not only condemn the US president statement but today on road to protest against the aggressive attitude of USA. He said that US President statement had hurt the sentiments of the citizen as the so-called super power USA has forgotten the sacrifices of Pakistan in war against terrorism.

He said that all the political parties of country despite of ideological differences were untied over the aggressive policy of USA. Whereas the enemies of Pakistan should get it right that we would not tolerate such tactics and ready to sacrifices our lives for sovereignty of country, he added.

Terming US President Donald Trump a mad person, PTI leader said that Pakistan did not need USA aid while we would not tolerate if USA places any restrictions on Pakistan. He further asked the people to boycott the USA made products to register their protest.

PST leader Shahi Ghori said that USA and India wants to destabilize peace of region and their joint policy to break Pakistan would not be accomplished as the nation stood united against the enemies.

It is unfortunate that country’s foreign minister did not contacted USA over this key issue, said PST leaders and asked the ruling government to take concrete steps in this regard. He said that Pakistan armed forces were consider one of the best army of the world and it has capability to break the back bone of any powerful country in this world. The nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces to play its role over any threat of enemies, he added.

Addressing the participant of the convention, PSP leader Waseem Aftab said that through this convention we wanted to give a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country while USA and India should remember that Pakistan sacrificed more than 70,000 people in the war against terrorism. Pakistan is an atomic power and had not kept the atomic bomb to celebrate “Devali” occasion, said Aftab. He further said that USA instead of claiming the existence of terrorists’ organization safe houses in Pakistan, it should take action against terrorists hide outs in Afghanistan.

ANP leader Yousuf Banori said that during the last forty years USA destroyed Afghanistan and now wants to destabilise Pakistan. Since years ANP is raising the slogans of down with USA while USA had never came up as friend of Pakistan. USA policy always remained against the country and USA is responsible of destruction of peace in Pakistan, he added.

PPP Najmi Alam said that said that USA wants to get its personal gain by misleading the countries in the region. USA should fight its own war while Pakistan is capable to battle its own, said Alam adding that we don’t need any assistance over fighting against terrorism. The world should know that terrorisms can spread across the world if Pakistan halts its fight against terrorism.

MQM-Pakistan, PML-Q, PML-F and other parties’ leaders also spoke on the occasion. Earlier a delegation of political and religious parties reached USA consulate to submit a memorandum against USA president but due to delay the leaders as a protest walk out from USA consulate.