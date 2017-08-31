JACOBABAD - A man killed his real sister and her alleged paramour over an allegation of Karo Karo in village Himat Larwai, in the limits of Meeranpur Police Station, near Ghari Kheero tehsil on Wednesday afternoon.

Ishaq Shar, Meeranpur Police Station SHO, told this scribe that Hussain Bakhsh, Larwai by caste, opened fire on his real unmarried sister, identified as Venjhar Khatoon and her alleged paramour Irshad Ahmed near water channel outside the village and managed to escape.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and transported the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Garhi Kheero for the postmortem and necessary formalities. Later the bodies were handed over to their families, SHO further said. Police is conducting raids to arrest the murderer, but with little success. Case of the incident was to be registered till the filing of this news.