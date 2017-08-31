KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has appealed the citizens to cooperate with KMC and DMC staff in their offal lifting and disposal work so that clean and hygienic conditions could be ensured on all three days of Eidul Azha.

He said the offal and remains of sacrificial animals should not be dumped in garbage containers or sewage and storm water drains and instead these should be kept at open and clear places for lifting and disposal by municipal staff.

Reviewing the arrangements made by municipal bodies for lifting and disposal of offal in the city on Wednesday during a meeting he also appealed to citizens to lodge their complaints regarding offal lifting on KMC Complaints Centre 1339.

The meeting was attended by director municipal service Nauman Arshad, Director Food and Quality Control Dr Asghar Abbas, director technical S M Shukaib, director municipal services Musheer Ahmed, director vehicles Farid Tajik and other officers.

The mayor said the district municipal corporations have made their collection points for offal whereas KMC will lift offal from its own controlled roads and main corridors. Laden vehicles have been arranged to lift the offal from narrow passages and streets.

He said all the officers must ensure better and disciplined team work during Eid ul Azha so that citizens should not have to face any trouble due to laying of offal or remains of sacrificial animals on roads and streets.

Akhtar was informed in a briefing that details about focal persons, zones and contact numbers of district municipal corporation’s emergency centers and KMC coordination and control room have already made public and citizens can contact to the concerned officials regarding lifting of offal or sanitation condition in their area.