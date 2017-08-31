Karachi (PR): Chief Engineer and Provincial Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Tariq has said that contingent scouts will help Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to make sure the hajj operation is performed according to the plan without any flaws.

The scouts will also be responsible for the transportation of pilgrims from Makkah and Medina to Jeddah. “The contingent also has a responsibility of Jeddah’s Hajj terminal bus station, waiting area, reservation, briefing, boarding and passport handling immigration counters.

After the completion of post hajj operation, PIA scouts will arrive from the scheduled flight to their home stations including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan ,Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad will report in the district headquarters. Scouts contingent departed from Karachi Airport .

District commissioner mr. sajjad ahmed is deputed as contingent leader whereas district commissioner mr. shahid hussain deputed as deputy contingent leader. At the departure of contingent, assistant provincial secretary shamas khan, secretary events Ghulam Qadir, secretary public relations Syed Mehboob Qadri, district commissioners Iftekhar Muhammad, Abdul Raof, Muhammad sajawal and other provincial and district officials participated. The contingent was departed with well wishes. According to secretary public relations syed Mehboob Qadri after performing the hajj, scouts contingent will be deputed as Hajj handling officers at makkah madinah and jaddah Hajj terminal .