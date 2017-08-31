KARACHI - A number of Aafia Movement Pakistan workers and civil society activists staged a protest demo in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday and demanded the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of the missing son of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

According to details, scores of protesters, on the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, gathered before the KPC and raised slogans for the recovery of Suleiman, son of Dr Aafia, who had been kidnapped along with her mother more than 14 years back and is still missing.

Aafia Movement Women Wing leader Azra Amjad said that in the year 2003, Dr Aafia along with her three minor children was kidnapped from a street of Karachi in broad daylight with alleged help of some Pakistani officials, adding she and her three minor children were trafficked to Afghanistan. She said their kidnappers for five long years refused to accept that they were illegal detained. Finally, when the international media broke the story of presence of Dr Aafia in Bigram torture camp, a false story was created that Dr Aafia had attacked some American soldiers and she was shifted to America. Later, within two years, two children of Aafia, Mariam and Ahmed, were released but her third child, Suleiman is still missing.

The family apprehends that he is still in the possession of the same kidnappers. At the time of his kidnapping, the age of Suleiman was only six months.

Azra said when it is the matter of kidnapping of the children of important people, the government machinery fully comes in action till his or her safe recovery; however, the son of Aafia Siddiqui is still missing because he is the child of an ordinary citizen. She urged the government, local and international civil society and rights groups and all other stakeholders to play their due role for the safe recovery of Suleiman.