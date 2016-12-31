KARACHI - The local chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) marked Friday as a protest day against violence against Muslims and their ethnic cleansing in Syria and Myanmar.

In this regard, at least 150 protest demonstrations and corner meetings were staged by the JI across the city after Friday prayers.

JI leaders Younous Barai, Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Jameel, Muhammad Yousaf, Khalid Zaman and others addressed the demonstrations. JI activists carrying placards and banners participated in the demonstrations. Besides JI workers, a large number of people from all walks of life participated in the meetings and protest demonstrations.

The protest day was observed ahead of a march being staged here on Sunday. The march would be taken out on Shahrah-e-Qaideen.

Addressing the protesters, JI leaders said that brutalities against Muslims of Aleppo and Myanmar were the most barbaric act in the known history. They said that 250,000 Muslims had lost their lives in Aleppo due to the Russian action. They said that more than 3.5 million Muslims were forced to leave the country. They said that all the massacre and devastation was caused in the name of countering the US sponsored "terrorism".

The JI leaders said that unfortunately the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Conference were playing the role of spectators. The leadership of the Muslims bloc was dancing to the tunes of international powers, they said.

On the other hand, they said, Myanmar's army was subjecting local Muslim population to rape, skinning, execution and forced exodus.

Also, JI Karachi chapter's preparations for the march have entered the final phase. Routes have been set for the march. Moreover, several prominent religious scholars, seminaries and social figures have assured the JI Karachi chief of their active participation in the march and support to the JI in its struggle against the oppression of Muslims in Syria and Myanmar.