MIRPURKHAS - Four wanted criminals, three of whom are brothers, surrendered to the Mirpurkhas superintendent of police (SSP) at the Digri Police Station on Friday. They were allegedly involved in heinous crimes in Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad and Naokot police precincts. Wali Muhammad Chandio, Ali Muhammad Chandio, Ashraf Chandio, all three brothers, and Qasim Kaloi were wanted to police in heinous crime cases.

They surrendered to SSP Khalid Mustafa Korai and vowed not to commit any crime in future. They said that they would now face cases against them in courts.