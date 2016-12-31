KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio has said that political opponents are in tension after Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s return to Pakistan and his decision to enter the parliament after contesting a by-election.

After Zardari’s statement that he would join the parliament, his opponents are completely frustrated and they have accepted their psychological defeat against Zardari, he said. Now those who ran propaganda campaigns against Zardari should stop talking against him.

Chandio said this while talking to media persons at Bilawal House on Friday. He said that Zardari would play a vital role in the parliament. He said the masses of Pakistan fully believed in the political wisdom and vision of Zardari. Across the country the masses are welcoming the decision of Zardari to become part of the parliament. The political workers of Pakistan People’s Party are not only happy at this decision, but they have also got a new spirit. People of Pakistan have been facing complex problems for long, but the incumbent government failed to solve them, he said.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were symbols of hope for the Pakistanis and they could solve people’s problems. He said the PTI chairman never preferred to solve problems of the masses of Sindh. He said that Karachi was not a no-go area for the PTI chairman. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was opposing the Panama Bill and it was a fact that he was supporting the incumbent government of the PML-N.

Chandio said the PPP was preparing for a long march in the coming days. He said that political activities of PPP would be sped up.

He said that Bilawal was preparing for a tour of the country. He stated that MQM workers dissociated themselves from the founder of their party after just one stroke. He said that MQM-P convener Dr Farooq Sattar should adopt a new path for future politics.