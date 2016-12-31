KARACHI - The Chinese firm hired to undertake front-end sweeping to Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) has assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that it will take up its job in two districts of the city in the last week of January.

This assurance came when Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a special meeting with Chairman Fan Manguao of Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group in Beijing, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Industries Minister Manzoor Wassan, Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah, ACS (Development) Waseem, SBOI Chairperson Naheed Memon and others.

"I want to go back to Karachi with a solid assurance from your side and this will give consolation to people of Karachi who are tired of sweeping and garbage related issues," the chief minister said.

Company Chairman Fan Manguo said that he had sent a shipment of necessary mechanical sweeping machinery to sweep and wash streets, main roads and collect dustbins home to home (front-end) and take them to GTS.

The machinery would reach Karachi on January 6 and within next 10 days of its arrival it would be cleared from the port, he said. That way his company would be able to start work most probably by the end of January or in the first week of February, he added.

The company told the chief minister that they had been assigned the cleaning and sweeping work in two districts, South and East. “We would distribute dustbins home to home and then our vehicles would collect them from the areas,” he said. He assured the chief minister that they would not only do the daily cleaning work; they would also clear the backlog.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro asked the company to ensure covered garbage lifting to avoid spread of smell and germs in the environment.

The Chinese side assured him that they would use plastic covers and compress the garbage before downloading at the GTS. The chief minister offered the company to come over and install a plant to generate electricity from garbage.

On this, the company officials said that they were ready if they were also given the task of lifting garbage from GTS to landfill site.

The chief minister asked them to start the sweeping work and continue efforts to expand the task up to power generation. "I would personally facilitate you," the chief minister said.

AGREEMENTS SIGNED ON

$2 BILLION PROJECTS

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali spent a busy day and after extensive negotiations and talks signed some important MoUs with Citic Environtech Ltd (CELL), DWG, CSIC and China Railway Construction Corporation in Beijing. He held important meetings there, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The Sindh government and CELL signed the MoU on the use of advanced technology, design engineering and strong financing for 260MGD and 130MGD water treatment plants.

The purpose of the planning is to meet future water needs of Karachi for next 50 years.

The MoU says that CELL would invest, construct and operate two water supply treatment plants of 90,000 MGD and 180,000 MGD at Thar Coalfield, Block-2, to process and provide domestic water to nearby power plants.

The other MoU was signed between DWG, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) and the Sindh government.

The MoU calls for using the advanced technology, engineering expertise, rich project management experience and financial strength and cooperate with the Sindh Board of Investment in the field of photovoltaic, wind power, garbage power generation, biomass power generation, hydropower, upgrading of old power plants, power grid constructions and smart city.

There would be an investment of around $2 billion in the sectors identified in the MoU.

The third MoU was signed between the Sindh government and China Railways Construction Corporation (International) Ltd. The CRCC would provide its expertise and technical support to revive the Karachi Circular Railways.

The fourth MoU was signed between Sindh government and the China Machinery Engineering Corporation.

Under the MoU, the parties agreed to set up indigenous coal-based fire power plant with total gross capacity of 10,000 MW (in phases) and complete railways, highways, coal and general purpose jetties, transmission lines and infrastructure development at Keti Bandar.

Chairperson of Sindh Board of Investment (SBoI) Naheed Memon signed all MOUs on behalf of the Sindh government. From the Chinese side, the MoUs were signed by the concerned officials.

INVESTMENT IN CATTLE FARMING

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with Chairman of Shunxing Agriculture Group (Food and Agriculture) Ze Wang in Beijing.

The company is keen to invest in cattle, fruit and vegetable farming, fruit and vegetable processing plants.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told them that mango and guava of Sindh were two popular fruits in Pakistan as well as all over the world.

He offered them to establish a fruit processing plant at Hyderabad/Mirpurkhas or in Karachi and assured them of his fully support.

The chairman of the company said that he would visit Karachi soon to assess the requirement, capacity and location of the plant and then an MoU would be signed for investment.

INVESTMENT IN IT-BASED

INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

A delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Beijing and discussed investment opportunities in IT-based industrial development.

The chief minister said that there were immense investment opportunities, particularly in industrial planning, policies and standards to promote development of major technological equipment and innovation concerning the communication sector, said a statement here on Friday. He told them that at Dhabeji a special economic zone was being established for which the Sindh government offered them to come over and invest in Technology Park.