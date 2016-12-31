HYDERABAD - The Christmas Peace Train of the Pakistan Railways, which begun its journey from Peshawar on December 22, received warm welcome when it arrived at Hyderabad Railway Station on Friday evening.

The train was received by Rt. Rev. Bishop Kaleem John of Pakistan along with hundreds members of Christian community of Hyderabad when it reached at the platform of Hyderabad Railway Station.

Accompanied by SSP Railways Karachi Robin Yameen and officers of Pakistan Railways, Bishop Kaleem John went round the galleries and float of the train which were decorated with Christmas Trees depicting the history of the members of the Christian community who played a pivotal role for creation of Pakistan and struggle for progress and prosperity during early ages of the country.