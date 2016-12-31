KARACHI: All roads heading to Sea View were blocked by Karachi police today after imposition of Section 144.

To avoiding drowning incidents on the beach, the public is not allowed picnicking at the beaches on New Year’s Eve, stated a notification issued from Commissioner Karachi`s office.

According to a statement issued by traffic police, “roads from Akhtar Colony to sea view are barricaded, the traffic from the site would be directed to Shahra-e-Faisal. The road from KPT fly-over to the American consulate and from Boat Basin to Bilawal Chowrangi is now closed for traffic.”