MIRPURKHAS - A man strangled his two minor children and threw their bodies into a saline water drain near Syed Qurban Ali Shah village in Shujabad Taluka on Friday morning.

Police recovered the bodies and arrested the accused. According to reports, Rano Kolhi strangled his children, five-year-old Sonia and two-year-old Ashok Kumar, and threw their bodies into a saline water drain. When people of the village came to know about the incident, they informed Mirwah Gorchani police about it. Police reached the scene, recovered the bodies and shifted them to the rural health centre, Mirwah Gorchani, for their post-mortem examination. Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Mirwah Gorchani police carried out a raid and arrested Kolhi.

It is said that Kolhi strangled his children after a row with his wife. Police are further investigating the case.