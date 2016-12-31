KARACHI - The Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested four more suspected criminals in targeted raids in parts of the metropolis.

The suspects, according to the Rangers spokesperson, were arrested in targeted raids in Korangi, Jamshed Town, Landhi and Gadap. Two suspects affiliated with the banned outfits, one from the militant wing of a political party and one street criminal were among those arrested, said the spokesperson. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further questioning.

On the other side, Iqbal Market police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the target killing of a police officer in a raid in the Orangi Town locality. Police said that accused Sher Ali aka Shero and Rafique were arrested and nominated in the FIR No. 230/16 & 231/16 u/s 6-9/C. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to killing of ASI Shehzad, who was posted at I/C R/Chowki in Korangi on September 14.

Meanwhile, Zaman Town police found a two-day old decomposed body of a man at a house located in Janjalpura in Korangi. Police shifted the body to hospital where the deceased was identified as Saleem Noor, 32. Police shifted his body to hospital for an autopsy. Separately, two children drowned in a sewage drain near Arsalan Ground in Sector 12/L, Orangi Town.

Rescuers and residents of the area were running after the children to rescue them after they got information about the incident. Police said the children were around 4 to 5 years old and they were playing outside their houses when the incident occurred.

One of the victims was identified as Noman, while the other remained unidentified until Friday evening when this report was filed.