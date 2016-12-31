HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court has ordered the provincial government to appoint vice chancellors to the Karachi University, Dow University and the Sindh University. The order came in a petition filed by Sindh University's Prof Dr Imdad Ismaili who maintained that his appointment as Pro Vice Chancellor at Sindh University's main campus had been allegedly stopped illegally. The Hyderabad Circuit Bench consisting of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio gave a month to the government to appoint VCs to the vacant posts at the three universities. During the hearing, petitioner's counsel advocate Ishrat Lohar maintained that a notification appointing Prof Ismaili as Pro VC was issued in April 2016, but compliance of the same had not been made. Advocate KB Lutf Laghari, who in person filed a petition against Prof Ismaili's appointment, informed the court that Prof Ismaili had been blacklisted by the Higher Education Commission due to charges of self-plagiarism. Advocate Laghari informed the court that the largest public sector universities in Sindh had been functioning for many months without VCs. The court ordered the authorities to review the charges against Prof Ismaili.

The hearing was adjourned till the next date in office.