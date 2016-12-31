MIRPURKHAS - A token hunger strike by high school teachers under the banner of the Teachers Action Committee, Mirpurkhas, continued outside the local press club for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. These teachers are protesting against transfers of their colleagues to far-flung areas of the province without any reason.

Led by Ali Sher Malik and Nabi Bakhsh Panhwar and carrying banners and placards, they raised slogans against the education officials.

The protesting teachers were supported by Muttahida Quami Movement MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali, Shah Nawaz Mughal of the PPP, Ali Hassan Chandio and Manzoor Ahmed Memon of Jeay Sindh Quami Mahaz. They visited the hunger strike camp and expressed their solidarity with the protesting teachers. They condemned the officials for transferring high school teachers to far flung areas and said that there were already vacant posts in the city and towns.

The protesters said their protest campaign would continue till acceptance of their demands. They urged the government to withdraw their transfer orders.

APPEAL FOR DONATIONS

Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Mirpurkhas District Tauseef Malik has said that Imran Khan has given the gift of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital to Karachi to express his love for the people of Sindh.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he said that now masses of Sindh and Balochistan could get proper cancer treatment through this hospital in future. He said that banners had been displayed in Karachi city for collection of donations for this hospital and expressed the hope that Sindhi people would play their part in completion of the hospital. He appealed to all Pakistanis to come forward and take part in the fundraising campaign for the cancer hospital.