KARACHI - Major investment in education is pivotal for nation’s uplift, said University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan at the inaugural ceremony of the university’s Department of Mass Communication’s renovated building here on Monday.

“Technical education could help us achieve the goals we have set for the development of our country. Research plays an important role in the promotion of academic culture of the varsity,” he added.

He further said that a society, which does not produce scholars, scientists and intellectuals, had never progressed. “My ultimate objective as the vice chancellor of KU is to make it one of the leading varsities in the world. Development of the varsities will strengthen our country,” Khan observed.

Welcoming Shahid Afridi at the campus, he said that Afridi was one of the greatest super stars Pakistan had ever produced and his fan following was found worldwide. The VC thanked Shahid Afridi Foundation, and lauded the efforts of Professor Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir, Department of Mass Communication chairman, for playing an important role in this project.

Foundation Chairman, which is Shahid Afridi himself, said that it was indeed a moment of honour for him to visit the university, which, he added, was the highest seat of learning in the country. “Students are the ones who will take charge of the country in the future,” Afridi said, and added, “That’s why it is necessary to provide them best possible facilities of learning and education.” Shahid Afridi Foundation has signed a contract of three years with KU’s Department of Mass Communication under which it provides latest and state-of-the-art media facilities to the students of the department, including TV and radio newsrooms. On the occasion, Afridi also announced to assist in building ‘Boom Boom Cricket Stadium’ at the KU campus.

Department of Mass Communication Chairperson Prof Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir welcomed Afridi to the department and thanked his Foundation for offering assistance in the renovation of the department’s building.

She also lauded the efforts of Tahira Tariq in securing this partnership with Shahid Afridi Foundation.

“Our basic aim is to provide state-of-the- art infrastructure and learning facilities to our students of media who are going to serve in the media industry of the country,” Seemi added. Dr Osama Shafiq said, “We are making changes in the curriculum of the department in order to meet the contemporary needs of the market and media industry and ensuring international standards of media education in the department.”