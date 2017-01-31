KARACHI - Political parties on Monday welcomed the decision of the federal government to nominate Muhammad Zuber Umer as new governor of Sindh while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sees controversy over his nomination.

Talking to The Nation, Senator Saeed Ghani said that PPP had not given its official stance over the appointment of Zuber as governor Sindh, but he personally thought Zuber was a sensible and suitable man for the slot and could play a role for the betterment of the province.

Talking to The Nation, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan senior leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan regretted that the federal government did not consult with the party over the governor’s appointment.

He termed it unfortunate that the second largest party in Sindh was ignored once again and was not consulted or taken into confidence on the subject.

“We still hope for the best from Mohammad Zuber Umar, as he is an energetic person and will do better for the province,” Izhar expressed the optimism.

Drawing attention towards grievances of the province, MQM-P leader said that the new governor was affiliated with PML-Nawaz, while the opposition parties wanted to see that man in the seat who is impartial and is willing to serve the people of Sindh.

“The governor’s slot was waiting for a lively and young personality and Zuber seems quite fit for it, but he should differentiate between the urban and rural Sindh, Izhar said, adding that improvement in the situation of Sindh, particularly of Karachi, should remain the top priority.

He also hoped that the new governor would address the grievances of the opposition parties and also play a role in transferring the powers to the elected local government.

“The appointment of Muhammad Zuber Umer as governor is not a remarkable development,” said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, and stated that this slot should have been given to a prominent and non-political person of Sindh.

“Zuber has been serving and defending Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over corruption for long and in return he has been rewarded through his appointment as governor Sindh,” he said, and added, “PML-Nawaz is not sincere with the people of Sindh and Karachi, because it has once again made a ‘controversial’ appointment.”

“The nomination of Zuber for the slot of governor is a good omen for Sindh and could be considered a relief for people of the province. Zuber has a sound family background and he is an energetic person. The province has been facing various issues for long, particularly Karachi. Awami National Party (ANP) had earlier supported the stance of former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan for peace and prosperity of the city and is once again ready to support the new governor,” said Senator Shahi Syed.

ANP leader proposed that the new governor should take all the stakeholders on board and speed up the work in the health, education and other sectors for the betterment of the province.

JI Sindh chief Mirajul Huda Siddiqui, while sharing his views over the nomination of Zuber, said that currently the province was facing many challenges. “A trustworthy and time-tested figure is need of the hour and Zubair is a suitable choice for the slot of governor,” he said, and wished the newly appointed governor well.

He said that many people might have reservations over Zuber’s appointment, and PML-N has taken a decision that is a sign of its compromise.

“However Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh extends its full support to the new governor for the development and progress of province,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the office of governor Sindh fell vacant after the death of governor Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui due to prolonged illness earlier this January.

Siddiqui only served for two months, which made him the shortest-serving governor in Sindh’s history.

Meanwhile PML-N has decided to appoint Muhammad Zuber Umar as the next governor of Sindh, who is currently working as Privatisation Commission chairman.

