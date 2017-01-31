MIRPURKHAS : Land grabbers are carrying out their activities in taluka Mirpurkhas and Hussain Bux Marri with impunity, in connivance with revenue officials, thus causing big loss to the national kitty.

Reliable sources in the revenue department told this scribe on Monday that some of the officials of the department were responsible for deleting the official record and making fake entries to facilitate the land mafia working under a high-profile political figure. A Tapadaiar (patwari) of taluka Hussain Bux Marri, Oam Parkash, told this scribe that various buildings were being built around the Hyderabad railway crossing near Shah petrol pump on the government land.

He further said that later it emerged that some influential political figures had occupied that costly government land after preparing revenue documents through forgery.

Sources disclosed that the practice had been continuing for the last six years. “And as a result, dozens of people, associated with that influential political personality, now own these lands, and they even sell them at exorbitant rates,” they added.