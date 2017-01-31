KARACHI - Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon on Monday chaired a meeting at Sindh Secretariat to review the necessary arrangements made for Population and Housing Census – 2017.

Sindh Census Commissioner Aleem Memon, Additional Chief Secretary (P&D) Muhammad Waseem, Secretary Implementation Dr Niaz Abbasi, Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Qazi Shahid Pervez (Hyderabad), Muhammad Abbas Baloch (Larkana and Sukkur), Shafique Mahesar (Mirpurkhas), Waseem Shamshad (SBA), representatives of 5 Corps and Karachi cantonment and DIG headquarter Munir A Sheikh attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioner briefed the meeting about administrative arrangements made for the purpose, including appointment of staff, establishment of divisional, district and sub-divisional coordination committees, staff training, monitoring and supervision, complaint record mechanism, security issues, public awareness campaign and other relevant issues. The role of NADRA was also discussed in the meeting in accordance with the census policy. The chief secretary said that the Census-2017 was a national task, which must be accomplished sincerely by all the concerned authorities.

“Thus, all concerned departments of the Sindh government besides divisional and district administration should play their role to ensure the timely completion of this task,” he added.