KARACHI - No headway has been made in minor girl rape case despite a week-long investigation.

Police found a nearly dead six-year-old girl from a garbage yard in Korangi on January 19, and shifted her to a hospital where doctors managed to save her life. The medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

Her body also bore several torture marks around neck and hands.

Despite the fact that over a week has passed, police investigators have failed to find any clue that could help them identify the real culprit or culprits.

"We are trying our best to get to the real perpetrators of the atrocity and bringing them to justice," Investigation SP Malik Sarwar Altaf said.

However, on the other hand, police investigators are yet to record a statement of the victim girl, who still remains admitted at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

"We cannot record her statement until the doctors allow us," said SP Altaf. "Most probably we would be able to record her statement in a couple of days as doctors have asked us to wait for at least two more days," he clarified.

The police investigators are also seeking DNA profile matching reports of the three suspects with the victim's DNA profile.

SP Altaf said that the police would get reports in the current week as usually it took at least two weeks.

On the other hand, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja has also announced Rs1 million for the person, who will assist the investigators in tracing and arresting the rapists. According to a press statement issued by Central Police Office, the IGP held a meeting at CPO on Monday to review the progress made on the case so far.

He directed the police officials to speed up the probe and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Rangers nab alleged

gangsters

Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have apprehended four more suspected criminals, including members of Lyari gang war during ongoing targeted raids in the metropolis.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the arrests were made during targeted raids conducted on a tip-off at the hideouts of criminals in various parts of the city, including Keamari, Jamshed Town and Lyari. The spokesperson said that during the raids, four criminals were arrested including three affiliated with Lyari Gang war while arms and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession.

The suspects were shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning.