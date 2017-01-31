KHAIRPUR - Three sons of a professor were injured in firing by unknown assailants near Thari Mirwah on Monday.

According to details, professor Walidaad Kuber of Degree College Thari Mirwah along with his three sons Umair (7), Sharjeel (5) and Faisal 8 years were attacked while on their way to college by unknown assailants near Sui Gas Bus Stop, Mehran National Highway.

As a result, all three sons of professor were injured however professor himself remained safe. The injured were shifted to nearest local hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the attack is said to be the personal enmity of professor Walidaad. Professor married a woman of Chakrani tribe despite huge opposition of her family.

Sui Gas Police have registered a case against 10 alleged accused of Chakrani tribe and further investigations were underway.