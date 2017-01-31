KARACHI - Land mafia continues to make easy money in the city despite the tall claims made by provincial government, law- enforcement agencies and other concerned authorities that they had reined it considerably.

Land grabbing commonly known as ‘China Cutting’ is once again rampant in the city, especially on the land of Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

The mafia continues to grab lands in different areas of the city without any fear, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani Town, Manghopir, New Karachi, North Karachi and some other areas.

The investigators, associated with Anti-Encroachment Police, told The Nation on condition of anonymity that different gangs had been busted so far and sent to jail for being involved in ‘China Cutting’ on government lands, especially on amnesty plots.

Interestingly, those arrested were released on bail shortly afterwards, most of whom took shelter in a newly emerging political party.

Similarly, it has also been learnt that several land occupiers have also set up slums in the outskirts of the city illegally.

The land grabbers are considered as more powerful due to political influence they wield.

Sources privy to the matter revealed to this scribe that the law-enforcement agencies looked reluctant to go after the land mafia operating in the city under the cover of different political parties.

One police official said that anti-encroachment police was unable to take action against the influenced land grabbers independently because of its less strength.

The Anti-Encroachment Police has registered a case against 12 senior officials of KMC and KDA, including Bilal Manzar, Atif Naqvi, Faisal Sherazi, Mussawir Ahmed, Imran Agahi and others on the complaint of State Land Enforcement Department Assistant Director Jamil Baloch for allegedly facilitating the land grabbers in establishing housing schemes on amnesty plots of KDA and KMC.

“However, the police has so far failed to arrest any of these nominated officers,” a source told this scribe.

It has also been learnt that the KDA employees are fully supporting the land grabbers in their quest to encroach the lands in the areas mentioned above. Ironically, KDA director general is mum despite hundreds of complaints by citizens and NGOs received at his office. A resident of Surjani Town told that he had purchased a 120 square-yard amnesty plot in the locality. “The plot was shown as a park in master-plan map,” he said, and added, “But the owner of the plot has all documents of his plot of 120 square-yard, including lease and approved building plan.”

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Nasir Abbas said that lots of land properties had been occupied illegally and sold by the land mafia over the last 14 years.

He further said that eviction of illegal occupiers was his first priority. “However a new monitoring system has been introduced to look after the activities of land mafia,” he said, and added, “I am supervising the operation against the mafia and we will take legal action against it.”

However, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Minister Local government, repeatedly, on different forums, have claimed that China-Cutting will not be allowed in the province, while Sindh CM has also directed the Station House officers to take stern action against the land grabbers, adding, “If land grabbing is reported in any area then the concerned SHO will be held responsible for that.”

Similarly, the law-enforcement agencies and accountability organizations, including Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, Police, Federal Investigation Agency, Provincial Anti Corruption Department and National Accountability Bureau have conducted number of raids at offices of Karachi Development Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Building Control Authority to arrest those involved in land grabbing or China Cutting, but the influential mafia remains free from the shackles of law and continues to earn billion of rupees without any hindrance.

Talha Makhdoom