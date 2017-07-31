KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Managing Director Hashim Raza Zaidi has said that water board will provide clean drinking water to Karachiites.

This he stated during his inspection visit at different water filter plants located in Gharo, Pipri, North East Karachi, COD and Hub areas. He was accompanied by Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services, Staff Officer and other officials.

During the inspection of water cleaning work at filter plants, he directed the official to ensure the better filtration and chlorination before the water supply from above filter plants.

“Take steps for speedy completion of ongoing projects regarding repairing of filter plants and cleaning work,” he added. He also directed the concern officials that chlorination process to be done as per the standard of World Health Organization.

On the occasion, Hashim Raza Zaidi informed that water board implementing on the directives of Water Commission formed by apex court (Supreme Court). “Sindh Government has also taking all steps for clean water supply in Karachi like other parts of the province while provincial government also allocated a handsome amount for up-gradation of filter plants and increase their capacity of supply,” Zaidi said.

He said that water board sent a PC-II to provincial government for up-gradation of water cleaning system, it also approved by Sindh government. He said a consultant will be appointed for the project as soon and water board will also initiate speedy work for completion of the project. Before the completion of the project KW&SB utilise present resources to provide clean water supply to citizens.

It is worth to mentioning here that water commission formed by Supreme Court had directed the Managing Director KW&SB to inspect the all water filter plants of the city and submit a progress report of these filter plants.