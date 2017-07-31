KHAIRPUR - Four labourers were killed and six others were wounded in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred when a trailer collided with a tractor trolley and a motorcycle on Shah Hussain bypass, as a result of which four labourers were killed and six others were injured.

Police and locals reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital, where the dead were identified as Muhammad Nawaz Lashari-28, Hussain Bux Shaikh-32, Manzoor Ahmed Metlo and Noor Muhammad while the injured were identified as Ahmed Ali Lashari, Raja, Amanullah Shaikh, Abdul Razak, Sadaruddin Dahiri and Attam Muhammad Narejo.

The condition of Amanullah Shaikh and Sadaruddin Dahani is stated to be critical.

Shah Hussain police handed over the bodies to their families after the completion of medico-legal formalities. Later, driver of the trailer was also arrested.

Villager killed in

tribal dispute

SHIKARPUR: A man was gunned down by few unidentified persons over a petty matter in village Karan Sharif, in the limits of Karan Sharif Police Station, some 10 kilometers from here on Sunday.

Abdul Waheed, SHO Karan Sharif, informed this scribe over phone that Bhayo and Jatoi community persons exchanged harsh words with each other over stoppage of the water flow. “In the heat of the moment, few unidentified men of Jatoi community shot Mumtaz Bhayo, 40, dead and managed to escape from the scene,” the SHO maintained.

Police moved the body to Civil Hospital for autopsy and later handed it over to his heirs after completing the postmortem.

According to an official of SP office Shikarpur, a special police party has been constituted and has been issued directives to arrest the assailants.

However, case of the incident was to be registered.

