MIRPURKHAS - The recent moderate to heavy rainfall in the city has damaged most of the old as well as newly-built roads, exposing the tall claims made by the government.

Several roads have been built in the city during the last three months, but unfortunately monsoon rains have laid bare the performance of highway department officials as they took no notice of the use of substandard material by the contractors. As a result due to accumulation of rainwater on roads for days, craters have appeared; obstructing the free flow of traffic.

The metallic road from Town Police Station to Khaan Naka, Ring Road from CNG pump to Khipro Naka Chowk, Jarway Shakh, Satellite Town, Hirabad, Lalchandabad, Gharibabad, Adam Town, New Town etc are the areas where the contractors have used substandard material without any fear while the officials who were to monitor their work released all the payments without checking the construction work.

Members of civil society and ordinary citizens have strongly criticised the authorities for letting this happen.

They have demanded the Sindh government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti- Corruption Establishment and other authorities take immediate notice of the matter, and ensure those responsible are taken to the task.

