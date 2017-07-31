NAWABSHAH - A private company’s oil tanker overturned on Mehran Highway Sunday afternoon

The tanker – that departed from Karachi – swerved and overturned after the driver tried to stop the vehicle to avoid collision with a donkey cart and motorcycle. Police and Rangers personnel immediately cordoned off the incident’s site.

The vehicle’s driver and cleaner were unharmed and no casualties were reported, the police said.

At least eight similar incidents involving oil tankers have been reported so far in July with the most dangerous happening on July 1 when an oil tanker caught fire after it overturned near Qazi Ahmed town on the National Highway on Saturday.

Fire brigade managed to control the blaze soon after the incident happened.

INP