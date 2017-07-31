Kandhkot - At least seven people were seriously injured in a clash between two groups of Banglani tribe in Tangwani, police said on Sunday.

It said that a quarrel erupted between two groups of Banglani tribe in the limits of Shabirabad police station, in village Tahirabad near Tangwani, resulting in injuries to seven people, including Qutub Din, Mohammad Salah, Fahad, Din Mohammad and others.

People from both sides used axes, bottles, bricks and sticks during the scuffle.

Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. It shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where one of the injured was referred to a hospital in Larkana due to his critical condition.

When contacted, the SHO of the concerned police station said that the scuffle had broken out over a dispute between these two groups. No FIR had been registered till the filing of the report.

People protest against Sepco:

People in Cinema Mohallah staged a sit-in to protest against SEPCO on Sunday.

The protestors were holding placards and banners in their hands and were shouting slogans against Wapda and Sepco.

Speaking on the occasion, protestors Zafar Ali, Inam, Abdul Manan and others complained that transformer of their area had been burnt couple of days ago, but despite making complaints to Sepco several times, the transformer had not been replaced.

They said that they were also facing water shortage due to the situation.

Finally, they demanded Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SEPCO, Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Kandhkot and Line Superintendent of the area to either repair or replace the burnt transformer, otherwise they would prolong their protest.

Our Staff Reporter