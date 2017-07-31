KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly will discuss and likely to pass the Sindh differently abled persons (employment, rehabilitation and welfare) (amendment) bill, 2017 in its sitting to be held on Monday aimed at enhancing the quota of differently abled people in government jobs to five percent.

The bill was to be tabled in the provincial assembly on Friday, however, the speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the session due to lack of quorum as majority of the treasury and opposition lawmakers were involved in their parties’ decision making process over Panama case verdict against former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The bill was assented by the provincial cabinet on July 22.

The cabinet discussed Enhancement of quota for disabled persons from two percent to five percent.

Under the Sindh Civil Servants Act, 1973 there is two percent quota of disabled persons in government jobs which the cabinet increased to five percent. The cabinet approved the placement of the amendment before the Assembly.

Other than the bill, the house would not take up any privilege and adjournment motion while it would take up five calling attention notices from lawmakers of whom five are from opposition lawmakers and one from treasury bench.

The house would also take up question and answers session on energy department.

