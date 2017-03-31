KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said on Thursday that absenteeism, corruption and lethargic attitude will not be tolerated in education department and the teachers should perform their duties honestly.

He was conducting hearing of lecturers, superintendents and director physical education here in his office.

Seventeen lecturers, three superintendents, two directors of physical education and one librarian had been called for personal hearing.

However three lecturers did not appear in the hearing.

Those who showed up were Ali Khan Shar, Zulfiqar Ali Panhwar and Abdul Hadi superintendent, Zuhaib Ahmed and Anwer Ali Chandia (Director Physical Education), Achar Soomro (Librarian) and Ghulam Ullah Solangi, Ashfaq Ahmed Memon, Shah Nawaz Sahto, Faheem Ahmed Memon, Muhammad Nasser Solangi, Ghulam Muhammad Mallah, Barkat Ali Rajper, Hafiz Asadullah Memon, Shafique Hussain Wassan, Ghulam Ali Jamro, Zaheer Ahmed Ujan, Muhammad Arshad Khan , Mumtaz Ali Leghari and Ruqaia Amur (lectures).

The minister expressed his resentment over absent lectures and directed them to remain punctual and regular. He stopped the seniority of certain lectures because they were found involved in doing another job during duty hours. They were also served final show-cause notices and if they are found in any misconduct, they will be terminated from their services.