KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that this was the dream of Benazir Bhutto to make underprivileged segments of society, particularly the poor and orphans, safe from social evils in order to ensure enlightened future of Pakistan. “Today, her dream seems to have come true through the efforts of his jiala, Zummurd Khan,” he added.

Addressing a programme, organised by Pakistan Sweet Homes here on Thursday, he said that President Zardari had appointed Zummurd, a brave party worker and a true social worker, as Pakistan Baitul Mal chairman.

“He has realised the dream of BB and served poor children to the best of his abilities,” the CM said.

Murad further said that Swat Operation was an important phase in the history of Pakistan in which a large number of children turned homeless or became orphans. “This was the turning point in the life of Zummurd and he started this noble work with one orphan child and now he has a large number of children,” he recalled.

Earlier, when the chief minister reached the sweet homes, he was received by its Patron–in-Chief Zummurd Khan, while a child presented him a bouquet on the occasion.

Zummurd took him around his sweet homes and briefed him about the project.

A beautiful programme was organised on the occasion in which children presented him guard of honor like professional soldiers besides presenting tableaus and demonstrating their Karate skills.

The chief minister appreciated their performances and announced a dispensary and an ambulance for the sweet homes and asked Zummurd to prepare a scheme for the orphans. “Whatever support you require, the Sindh government would give it generously,” he assured.

The chief minister said that he had been told that K-Electric charged higher rates from the sweet homes management.

He assured the management of taking up the issue with K-Electric, saying otherwise the government would support the home on its own.

He was accompanied by Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, CM’s Special Assistant on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz and others.