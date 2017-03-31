KARACHI - The City School (TCS) has honoured 557 of its students at the Cambridge Distinction Awards (TCS) for their outstanding achievements in Cambridge International Examinations.

An elaborate ceremony in this regard was organised at a local hotel on Thursday. The award winners, their proud parents, and eminent figures from academia were present to honour the achievers and distinction holders.

Michael O' Sullivan, CEO of Cambridge International Examinations, the organisation that provides Cambridge O Level and Cambridge International A Level exams in Pakistan, was the chief guest and

delivered the keynote address.

Ameena Saiyyid, Managing Director of Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUP), joined O'Sullivan and Muneer Kamal, CEO of the Karachi School of Business and Leadership, in distributing the awards to the successful students of TCS.

Phillip Hallworth, Director Studies, TCS, and Ms. Sarah Gardezi, Deputy Director, Inspection & QA, TCS, also participated in the award distribution while Zeba Shoaib, Manager Academics, closed the event by thanking all the participants and their families for their participation.