KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is going to hold a sit-in against what it calls the nexus between K-Electric (KE), NEPRA and the government on Friday evening on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Naeem-ur-Rehman, in a statement issued here on Thursday said the demonstration was being held after a long peaceful campaign against the atrocities being carried out by KE against Karachiites.

“During the campaign, JI approached NEPRA and the government officials as well as judiciary for resolution of chronic problems being faced by the people of Karachi,” Naeem said, and added, “Furthermore, the party also held public courts in all parts of the city at which a large number of people showed their helplessness in the face of illegal tactics of the power supply company, besides criminal silence of regulatory authority.”

He said that arrangements for the sit-in had been finalised and a large number of Karachiites will be participating in the protest. “In this regard, review meetings have been held at grassroots level,” he informed. JI Karachi chief firmly said that ‘atrocities’ against Karachiites will not be tolerated anymore.

He said that KE would have to pay back illegally charged Rs200 billion to its customers. He also held NEPRA responsible for the miseries of Karachiities.

He expressed surprise that instead of providing relief to the citizens, the regulator increased tariff in separate slabs of those using 100, 200 and 300 units.

“The sit-in will be an expression of people’s outrage against the government, NEPRA and KE,” he concluded.