KARACHI - Director General KDA Syed Nasir Abbas has said that explanation letters should be issued to ghost employees.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that any illegal appointment would not be tolerated while legal action would be taken against ghost employees, adding that all the staff should ensure their attendance in offices.

During a surprise visit to different department of KDA, Syed Nasir Abbas said that sitting arrangements of the officers of secretariat should be finalised.

“Room allocation be done again and jointly two or three officers be accommodated in a room to create more space for other officers while only 19 Grade officer be allowed air-condition in his room,” he directed.

He further said that for monitoring attendance of all employees, a bio-metric system will be introduced soon.

Abbas said that discipline and punctuality within all departments would be his priorities.

Chief Security Officer Capt. (R) Altaf Rajput, Director (Admn) Engineering Mehboob Alam, Media Coordinator Akram Sattar, Executive Engineer Civic Center Division Zahid Husain, Personal Staff Officer Riaz Ahmed Rashid and other officer were present on the occasion.