Governor Sindh Muhammed Zubair reviewed the progress of the Green Line mass transit project for Karachi today, terming it the first modern transit service initiative for the city in the last five decades.

Governor Zubair visited the construction site near the Matric Board office and the interchange being constructed for the Green Line project. He was given a briefing on the project after which he told journalists that the project would be completed next month and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in May.

The Governor also announced that work on a metro bus service for Hyderabad will begin soon, adding that the federal government is working on multiple projects for Sindh including water, health and education.