KARACHI - Mangopir police on Thursday found a mutilated body of a woman dumped near the Mangopir shrine.

Police said it found the body from Garm Chasma, Farid Goth and shifted it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. It further said that the deceased woman’s age was around 30, who was abducted and tortured to death before her body was thrown at a desolate place.

Police found nothing for deceased’s identification and later shifted the body to a morgue after autopsy.

On the other hand, at least 18 suspects were rounded up in various raids and operations carried out by law enforcement agencies in different areas of the city on Thursday.

Shairshah police claimed to have arrested two thieves, who, as per police’s account, used to steal valuables from the locked shops.

Police said that Sultan and Tauqir along with their other accomplices had broken the locks of a number of shops in various markets and had taken away the valuables.

Police said it had also recovered weapons and equipments the thieves used for breaking locks.

Similarly, Defence police claimed to have arrested two car lifters and also recovered weapons and a stolen car from their possession.

Police said that Raheel and Sarfaraz were arrested in a raid conducted in Defence. “They were involved in car lifting and robberies,” it added.

Similarly, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police said to have arrested an absconder, Wajid Khan aka Nomi.

Police said that the accused had been nominated in various criminal cases and was at large. Police also claimed to have seized weapons.

Similarly, Mubina Town and Saeedabad police said they had nabbed six foreign nationals, who were living illegally, as a result of raids conducted in various localities.

Similarly, Iqbal Market, Mochko, Chakiwara, Solder Bazaar police claimed to have arrested at least 8 suspects including street criminals, robbers and drug peddlers in different raids and operations.

It also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.