KHAIRPUR - Three workers of North Sindh Urban Service Corporation (NSUSC) Sukkur died due to suffocation here on Thursday while another fell unconscious.

According to details, Hakim Ali Jogi, Gulzar Ali Sheikh and Irshad Jogi died due to suffocation while cleaning sewerage lines in New Goth while Javed Jogi went unconscious.

The bodies of deceased workers were shifted to Civil Hospital Sukkur while unconscious worker was being given treatment till the filing of this story.

Meanwhile their fellow workers staged protested outside the Sukkur Press Club against NSUSC, Municipal Corporation Sukkur and burnt the tyres. Addressing the protesters their leader Saleem and others alleged that the deceased were appointed for minor work and were untrained for cleaning sewerage lines. The protestors demanded strict action against responsible officials.