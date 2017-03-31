MIRPURKHAS - Makhi Farsh Link Canal Project Director Engineer Zareef Khero has said that hundreds of acres of seepage-affected agricultural land would become fertile due to lining of the Thar Canal.

He added that water would be saved as well as 200 cusecs of water would be supplied to the Thar Coal project from this canal in future.

He was giving a briefing at a ceremony held at Irrigation Department near Dhoro Naro on Thursday.

Hundreds of settlers and notables, including PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah, District Council Umerkot Chairman Dr Noor Ali Shah, Superintendent Engineer of Irrigation Department Mansoor Memon and XEN Thar division Ashfaque Memon were also present on the occasion.

Khero, with the help of maps, explained, “We had made a plan to line 14-mile stretch of the Thar Canal in three phases, and in the first phase from 1 to 3 miles and 3 to 7 miles and then 8 to 14 miles.”

He told the gathering that in the first phase water supply would be stopped on March 19 and the work would continue till April 10. He said that different regulators would be improved under the project, including farsh, Sofi etc.

“While zigzag condition will be changed, and as a result length of the canal will be reduced from 14km to 12km,” he explained.

He further said that two power plants would be constructed and 200 cusecs of water would be supplied to these plants at Nabisar.