KHAIRPUR - In yet another major power breakdown, at least 76 grid stations of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) became non-functional as a result of which 13 districts, including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Sajawal plunged into darkness late Monday night.

The breakdown was reportedly occurred because the 500KV transmission line in Jamshoro had tripped.

The breakdown forced people to have their third Sehr too in a blackout. This is the second major breakdown in three days. Water supply to several areas has also been affected by the breakdowns.

Hesco spokesperson said that the transmission line had tripped due to humidity and would be restored soon.

Meanwhile, a large number of residents of Luqman area, including women and children, protested against unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding.

The protest was held under the auspices of Citizen Welfare Organisation and Civil Society.

The protesters complained that long hours of power outages had made them mental patients and the transformer of their area, which had burnt a week ago, was still to be replaced because Sepco Luqman SDO, line superintendent and other staff were demanding bribe for the installation of a new transformer.

They took off their shirts and picked up fans in their hands as a mark of protest.

Later they marched to Sepco engineer’s office and chanted slogans against Federal Minister Abid Sher Ali and the corrupt staff of Sepco. During their march, they kept pouring water on their bodies.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that the federal government was giving mental torture to the people of Sindh because it was not controlling eighteen hours of unannounced loadshedding.

They said that State Minister of Water and Power Abid Sher Ali was stealing the electricity of Sindh’s share and supplying it to the people of Punjab to show them good performance of the government and please them because he needed their votes. Protesters said that despite daily protests against prolonged loadshedding, loadshedding was increasing day by day on the pretext of power theft. They demanded that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif take immediate notice of prolonged electricity loadshedding and issue orders to the authorities to supply electricity to people of Sindh otherwise they would expand protests.

The authorities have not replaced the broken transformer of Civil Hospital, Sukkur. As a result, patients have suffering for several hours.