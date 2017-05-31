KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that vacant posts in the education department will be advertised soon. Services of a reputed testing agency are being sought through an expression of interest advertised in newspapers to keep the process transparent, the minister said while presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

Education (Colleges) Secretary Pervaiz Ahmed Seehar and Education (Schools) Secretary Aziz Uqaili also attended the meeting.

The minister said the process of appointments would be started as soon as the name of the testing agency is finalised. He asked the secretary (schools) to release the salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff whose salaries had been blocked due to minor issues, within a week.

The secretary (schools) informed the minister that almost 80 percent of work had been completed in this regard and salaries would be released as per the directives. However, the minister issued strict orders against release of salaries of ghost or absent teachers. He said, "All ongoing development schemes in education department, especially construction of washrooms and boundary walls and minor repairs, must be completed before June 30. “

He said that students should feel secure and comfortable when they return to schools after summer vacation.