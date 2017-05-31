HYDERABAD - The prices of fruits and vegetables have soared in different areas of the city with the advent of the holy month of Ramazan, as profiteers have started charging consumers at will. In the holy month of Ramazan, the prices of food items have soared to an unprecedented level. The rates of fruits and vegetables have increased to Rs300 per kilogramme. In Hyderabad, banana, apple, peach, mango and apricot are being sold at Rs200-300 per kilogramme, while watermelons are being sold at Rs40 per kilogramme. Similarly, the prices of vegetables were increased, with arum and ladyfinger being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme. Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Market Merchants Association President Noor Muhammad Arain and others from the fruit and vegetable market said that shop owners charged higher rates for ginger, onion and sugar and many other essentials. "The prices of these items in fact have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks," one of them said. They demanded that the provincial government and district authorities take notice of the unjust price hike.