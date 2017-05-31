SHIKARPUR - A man was gunned down over an old enmity near NADRA office in Garhi Yasin, some 15 kilometres from here, on Tuesday. According to an official of Garhi Yasin police, Yaqoob Brohi (50) was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists. The assailants fled after the incident.

Police shifted victim’s body to Taluka Hospital of Garhi Yasin for a post-mortem examination and handed it over to his relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The motive for the killing was said to be an old enmity between two families of Marfani and Brohi tribes.

Neither an FIR had been registered nor the killers arrested until Tuesday evening when this report was filed.

HEARING ADJOURNED

Shikarpur District and Sessions Judge Suhail Muhammad Leghari told the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) Shikarpur Division to provide relief to people and carry out loadshedding according to the schedule issued by the higher authorities. The judge directed the Sepco authorities to stop issuing detection bills and then adjourned the case till June 5.

Muhammad Khan Saho, executive engineer of Sepco, admitted in the court that consumers’ complaints were valid.BOY ELECTROCUTED

A 10-year-old boy, Imtiaz Ahmed, was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric wire in Qasim Pahore Village, some 30 kilometres from Shikarpur, on Tuesday.