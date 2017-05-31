Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that HESCO, SEPCO have failed to serve people of the rural Sindh while K-Electric has failed to impress either.

He was talking to media just after inaugurating the Pediatric Emergency Room, established by Child Life Foundation at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5.

He said that though the K-Electric had upgraded its system, but it had done little to include more electricity in its system. “Resultantly, people of this city are facing serious hardships due to prolonged power failures,” he added. He said that despite the fact that the KE management had assured him that there would no loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar, and that there would be overall reduction in loadshedding timings, still all these assurances and claims proved to be hollow.

The chief minister did not rule out the development of any untoward situation if the power outages continued.

Talking about Hesco and Sepco, the chief minister said both the companies had completely failed to serve the people of rural Sindh. “About three years ago, the Sindh government had offered to take over both the companies [Hesco, Sepco] for their smooth, efficient and effective performance, but the federal government refused,” he said, and added, “Today they are in shambles and cannot be resurrected even if the Sindh government is allowed to take them over.”

“I know people in rural parts of the province are leading a very miserable life as they are facing 21-hour long power outages,” he said, and urged the federal government to have pity on the people of Sindh and improve its system. “The tripping of 500 KV line is pathetic and unacceptable and still it has not been restored completely,” he regretted.

He recalled his meetings with federal water & power minister, prime minister and also talked about his letters he wrote to them on loadshedding and improvement in the supply system, “But sorry to say nothing has improved and my repeated phone calls, letters and requests [for smooth supply of electricity] have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

CM inaugurates Children Emergency Ward

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was working on a plan to build children hospitals/wards in 10 hospitals located in different areas of the city to cater to the growing medical needs of Karachiites.

This he said just after inaugurating an 80-bedded Pediatrics Emergency Ward at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5. He was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Senator Saeed Ghani, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and others.

Murad said that just after assuming office, he visited the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) where he was informed that 80,000 children were treated there every month. “Presently, there are two major health facilities for children; the NICH and Civil Hospital and this Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5 has become the third one major facility,” he said, and added, “Still two more such fully equipped facilities are badly required.”

When the CM was told that emergency wards could be established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and at Nagan Chowrangi Government Hospital, which would be functional round the clock, he said that he was ready to provide funds. “There is no shortage of funds for health sector,” he said, and added “All I need are some dedicated doctors who can serve ailing children selflessly,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that 10 such hospitals/wards would be run under the public-private partnership. “This experiment has delivered, and even in rural areas where doctors are not ready to serve, they have now started working there,” he said.

The chief minister visited all sections of Pediatrics Emergency Ward, including ICU and lauded the set up.

Around 150,000 children are provided treatment at Korangi Hospital annually and now the ratio would further go up as its Child Emergency Ward has been further equipped with latest medical facilities.

Murad went to the store and checked the temperature in which the medicines had been kept there.

He checked their quality (brands) and also urged them to give required medicines to the patients. “Don’t think it is your job, but consider it as a service to humanity,” he counseled Medical Superintendent Mahboob Shah and hoped that he would continue to serve the poor people.