KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed on Tuesday to have arrested at least 54 suspected criminals in raids and operations carried out in parts of the city.

The Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested nearly half a dozen suspects in targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force arrested four suspects during a raid on a hideout in the Super Market area. The suspects were identified as Faisal, Sagheer Gilani, Samiullah and Murad Bakhsh. The Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were drug peddlers.

Similarly, two suspects were arrested by the Rangers. They were arrested during a raid conducted in the Baloch Colony area. The suspects were identified as Rashid alias Rasha and Nadir Ali. According to the Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects were involved in various cases of street crime.

The spokesperson also claimed that the Rangers had recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal action.

In a related development, police claimed to have arrested 48 suspects in raids and operations in parts of the city.

Police said the accused were involved in different criminal activities. Among those arrested were target killers, robbers, street criminals, extortionists and drug peddlers. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of the arrested accused. The accused were later shifted to various police stations for further legal action.

The Rangers have asked the citizens of Karachi to inform the paramilitary force if they are coerced into paying Zakat and Fitra during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Before giving Zakat and Fitra, you must be sure that your Zakat and Fitra are not used by militant wings of political parties and other banned militant and sectarian outfits," reads a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Rangers asked the citizens to contact the paramilitary force through the Helpline 1101 or WhatsApp 03162369996 and email rangers.madadgar@gmail.com to register complaints against forced Zakat and Fitra collection. He appealed to Karachiites to help the Rangers overcome such incidents.

Though the Karachi operation has been continuing for more than three and a half years now, criminal elements and banned outfits are still collecting Zakat and Fitra from people forcibly. Last year, the Rangers had recovered a huge cache of data related to forced collection of Zakat and Fitra by militant outfits.