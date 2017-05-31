SUKKUR - A meeting of Sukkur Development Alliance (SDA) was held here on Tuesday to find solution to acute shortage of drinking water in different areas of the city, including Bhoosa Lane, New Pind, Old Sukkur, Microwave Colony and others.

The meeting was presided over by SDA Chairman Haji Muhammad Jawed Memon and was attended by SDA office-bearers, including Maulana Ubedullah Bhutto, Sharif Dada, Islahuddin, Abdul Bari Ansari, Dawa Khan, Muneer Memon, Zaheer Bhatti, Ghulam Mustafa Bhutto, Dr Saeed Awan, Dr Aneesur Rahman, Rizwan Qadri, Shah Muhammad Indhar, Pervez Channa, Shakeel Qureshi and Taufiq Bandhani. Speaking on the occasion, Haji Jawed Memon said that people of Sukkur were deprived of clean drinking water despite the fact that Sukkur was located adjacent to River Indus.

He said it was unfortunate that men, women and children had to cover long distances in scorching heat to get drinking water from water pumps.

Other speakers said it was an irony that funds worth millions of rupees were approved for the supply of clean drinking water, but still no development was visible on the ground.

They demanded Sukkur Division commissioner, the deputy commissioner and other concerned officials to ensure provision of purified drinking water to the thickly populated areas of the city.