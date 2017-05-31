HYDERABAD - The World No Tobacco Day is being observed in Pakistan like other parts of the world today to draw attention to the global health burden resulting from tobacco use. Several events are being organised both at public and private level to create awareness among masses about hazards of smoking.

The theme for the World No Tobacco Day this year is "Tobacco - a threat to development". It will propose measures that governments and the public should take to promote health and development by confronting the global tobacco crisis. Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Prof Dr Kashif Ali Channar, assistant professor and consultant at the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute of Dentistry at the LUMHS, said that approximately 1.3 billion people smoke cigarettes or other tobacco products worldwide and according to a WHO report five million people die each year from tobacco-related illnesses, and 50 per cent of these deaths occur in developing countries. Dr Kashif said that tobacco use is a threat to any person, regardless of gender, age, and race, cultural or educational background. It brings suffering, disease and death, impoverishing families and national economies, he added. He said the day is observed with an aim to raise awareness about harmful effects of all forms of tobacco like cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, bidis, kreteks, clove cigarettes, cigars, shisha (flavoured tobacco smoked in a hookah pipe) and others.

Dr Kashif said that smokeless tobacco causes oral cancer and might be a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases; bidis increase the risk for oral, lung and oesophageal cancers; and water pipe smoking increases the risk of oral and lip cancer and obstructive lung diseases.

He said that smoking causes a range of diseases never suspected before, including cataracts, acute myeloid leukaemia and cervical, kidney, pancreatic and stomach cancers. In fact, smoking affects virtually every organ of the body. He said the number of deaths caused by smoking worldwide was far higher than the number of deaths in road and air accidents, murders, suicides and HIV infections put together. He said that smoking related diseases were responsible for one in every 10 adult deaths.

Prof Kashif said that smoking represented the main causes of these types of oral cancer. He said that health authorities everywhere have launched various campaigns to get as many people as possible to quit smoking. He said that passive smokers were more prone to hazards as they inhale all the smoke of the active smokers so the family members of the smoker head have more chances of falling prey to above mentioned diseases.

He also said that as tobacco use and mouth cancer are closely connected, one of the best measures that is taken for prevention of mouth cancer is not to use tobacco in any form. He said that tobacco control can break the cycle of poverty, contribute to ending hunger, promote sustainable agriculture and economic growth, and combat climate change. Increasing taxes on tobacco products can also be used to finance universal health coverage and other development programmes of the government. He also demanded that the government enforce the laws strictly, banning smoking at the public places, offices, schools, colleges, during the travelling and also put a ban on advertisements of cigarettes in print and electronic media.

Seminars, workshops and walks are also organised both at the government and private level to mark the day.