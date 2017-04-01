LAHORE - The passing-out parade of 6th Probationer Course consisting of 93 Patrol Officers was held on Friday at NH&MP Police Training College, Sheikhupura.

In the Probationer Course, Lady Patrol Officer Shumaila Aslam got the first position in academics, while in firing Patrol Officer Shahzaman, in discipline Patrol Officers Tariq Ali and Amina Khan and in parade Patorl Officer Muhammad Javeid stood first.

In his address, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Shaukat Hayat said that the Motorway Police got distinction because of its professional performance, and the Training College Sheikhupura had played a central role in this achievement.

He appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Khalid Mehmood and its staff for current progress in college and imparting the training on modern lines.

DIG Central Zone Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Motorway Imtiaz Shah, DIG North Abbas Ahsen and police officer and officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commandant Training Collage said that he tried his best to raise the standards of training by adopting various latest methods. At the end, IG Shaukat Hayat laid a wreath at the monument of martyrs and prayed for them.