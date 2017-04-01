LAHORE - Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, and reviewed progress on security issues and the military operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. They expressed satisfaction over the continued actions against terrorists and their facilitators, and reiterated their commitment to intensify operations against the terrorism until its complete eradication.

Talking on the occasion, the CM paid tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers and officers of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism. “War against terrorism is actually the war of existence for Pakistan and incredible sacrifices of brave sons of our nation are bringing back peace to our homeland," he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that the mindset auxiliary to terrorism, extremism and sectarianism needed to be reformed as the nation had vowed to curb this scrounge of terrorism with coordinated efforts. "Pakistan army is capable of dealing with all sorts of challenges and their bravery in war against terrorism has inscribed new history," he added.

“Pakistan has cherished incredible achievements in war against terrorism,” the CM said while hoping that operation "Radd-ul-Fasaad" would eliminate terrorism from the country.

Shehbaz said that NAP was the guarantee of peace in Pakistan and joint decisions of political leadership and armed forces were bringing fruitful results.

He also vowed that those playing with the innocent lives would be held accountable. "We will not leave any stone unturned to defeat the conspiracies of foes with aggregate endeavours," he added.