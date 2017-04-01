LAHORE - Pakistan Freedom Movement (PFM) will field its candidates in all the four provinces in 2016 elections. The selection of candidates would be done by party’s primary units instead of party’s top leadership.

This was stated by Secretary Information, PFM, Dr Misbah Zafar while addressing a news conference here yesterday at party’s central secretariat.

Other PFM leaders, Maj (R) Zafarullah Chatha, Muhammad Bilal Sabir and Mujahid Hussain Bodla also accompanied her. Dr Misbah said that PFM candidates for the next elections will not have to seek approval of their candidature from the party head as against the normal practice in other political parties. She said that PFM was a registered political party and its head, Mr Haroon Khawaja was a highly qualified and determined young leader. She said PFM will be contesting the coming elections with a real agenda of change. It will offer the people a feasible plan to ensure their fundamental rights, she added. Zafarullah Chatha said that party head Haroon Khawaja will contest election from Lahore and hopefully he will gain victory over the rival candidates.He said PFM was in the process of establishing its primary units at the tehsil and ward level to enable its office bearers to select the candidates of their choice with mutual consultation. He told reporters that PFM had already initiated welfare projects in Punjab and Sindh to serve the people. Its mobile health unites were providing health services in the rural areas, he said.