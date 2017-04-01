LAHORE - City police will wear a new look on Monday when all the policemen in Lahore would dress in new uniform, a senior official said.

Punjab’s central police office Friday issued a notification, directing the city police department and the staff at the office of the inspector general of police to wear the new dress of dark olive green colour with effect from April3.

The notification says, “The competent authority has directed that all the officers and officials (senior/junior ranks) of central police office Punjab, Lahore, and capital city police, Lahore, shall wear the new uniform of dark olive green with effect from 03.04.2017, strictly in accordance with the Standing Order No 2/2017.”

“It is requested that the said directions of the competent authority may be conveyed to all officers / officials posted under your administrative control for strict compliance,” said the notification issued by the Logistic department of the central police office.

Police sources said that at least 32,000 high-quality-stitched uniforms have already been distributed among the police staff in Lahore.

