Exhibition

An exhibition of miniature artworks of Samia Sam titled ‘Transcending Visible Horizons’ opens at Alhamra Art Gallery. The exhibition will continue till March 31, 2017

Rafi Peer Puppet Festival

You are invited to attend three yearly National Puppet Festival from 31st of March till 2ndof April at The Rafi Peer Cultural Centre at 1, Green Acre Farms Housing Society 7km Raiwind Road Lahore in which seven artists groups are participating from all over Pakistan including Rafi Peer Puppet Show, Al Hamra Puppet Theatre, PNCA Puppet Theatre Asghar Bahawalpuri Puppet Theatre, Folk Puppet Theatre and Magic and Juggling Show.

Lahore Eat Festival 2017

Lahore Eat 2017 started at Fortress Stadium features variety of traditional yet contemporary food tastes of Lahore at one place. The festival will continue till April 2, 2017.

Tamasha Festival 2017

Presented by ASSITEJ Pakistan in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council, Mall is regaining a festival fr4om 7-9 April, 2017 at Alhamra, The Mall. A 3-day theater and performing arts festival is for children and youth - presenting performances, workshops and discussion sessions by eminent national and international artists. Produced by The Little Art, Independent Theatre Pakistan, Maas Foundation, Chota Mota Theatre.Tamasha Festival 2017 will host international delegates from about 10 countries as well, along with local theater and perfomring arts groups. Festival presents; Theatre, Dance and Music Performances, Storytelling sessions, Panel discussions, Workshops and much more.